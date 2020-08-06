Harriman cancels Labor Day Festival, “Hooray for Harriman”

It’s official! The City of Harriman will not host their annual labor day festival, “Hooray for Harriman” this year. During Tuesday’s Harriman Council Meeting, marketing and tourism director for the city, Randy Ellis, told members that it was impossible to try and put things together during the trying times in this COVID-19 pandemic. He stated, “it takes a lot of preparation and the uncertainty of the times, made him make the final decision.”

This will be the first year since 1988 that the festival will not be held.

