Harriman cancels Labor Day Festival, “Hooray for Harriman”

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, News Leave a comment 126 Views

It’s official! The City of Harriman will not host their annual labor day festival, “Hooray for Harriman” this year. During Tuesday’s Harriman Council Meeting, marketing and tourism director for the city, Randy Ellis, told members that it was impossible to try and put things together during the trying times in this COVID-19 pandemic. He stated, “it takes a lot of preparation and the uncertainty of the times, made him make the final decision.”

This will be the first year since 1988 that the festival will not be held.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Census Workers to begin in-person Counts on August 11th

Information provided by the U.S. Census  Bureau: NOTICE  Beginning August 11th, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin sending census …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: