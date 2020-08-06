Two Suspects in Custody in Oak Ridge Homicide

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 6, 2020) – Two suspects are in custody in connection to a homicide that was reported on the 300-block of East Fairview Road Wednesday evening.

Oak Ridge Police Department officers responded to the home on Aug. 5, 2020, at about 7:39 p.m. regarding a possible homicide.

Members of the ORPD Criminal Investigation Division, along with representatives of the District Attorney General’s Office, worked through the night to investigate and were able to identify two suspects, Sean Finnegan and Rebecca Dishman.

At 4:26 a.m. Thursday, a search warrant was served at the residence, with assistance of ORPD SWAT and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force.

A search of the home located the body of a 36-year-old female who died from an apparent homicide. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Both suspects remain in custody. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

Sean Finnegan, 52

Charges: Abuse of a Corpse, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Rape, Murder 1st Degree, Tampering with Evidence. No Bond set as of 10:40 am

Rebecca Dishman, 22

Charges: Abuse of a Corpse, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Rape, Murder 1st Degree, Tampering with Evidence. No Bond set as of 10:40 am

Footage from the crime scene

