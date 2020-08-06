Wednesday Update from County Executive Ron Woody

Today is Wednesday, August 5th and this is a 4:00 update. First off, tomorrow is Election Day, so do please your civil liberties, responsibilities and go out and vote.

Good news this Wednesday and I hope we are seeing a trend, but I would not call it that just yet, but nevertheless, it was good news for today.

The raw data reflects 111 new tests reported. This number may be a little different than the State dashboard, but I will use this 111 as our new tests are being reported. The good news is that there were only six (6) positive cases out of the 111 new tests.

Here is the roundup of our numbers:
● 9,826 Roane Countians have been tested (18.4% of the Roane County population)
● 398 of those that were tested were positive, that’s up six (6) from yesterday.
● No new deaths.

I hope we are starting to see a trend of lower cases per day and a lower percentage of positive cases. For reference, we are using the population of 53,900 for Roane County.

One of the most important numbers from the start of the virus and the collection of data has been hospitalization.

Early on, the goal was to protect our hospitals from being without beds and ventilators. The thoughts were the virus may have to run its course, but at least we can protect our hospital resources.

So, I ask “What is that critical hospitalization number?” As a point of reference, we have had 16 hospitalized over the last 137 days. We don’t know the number a day that has been in ,which is an important number, but we could say that we’ve been using our hospitals for COVID patients
at least three (3) to four (4) times a month.

So, good news, and hopefully a good trend is starting, but I will say, the number on many occasions appears random. Let’s hope and pray a trend has started.

God Bless Roane County, our State, and our Nation!

