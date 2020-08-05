Patricia Roberts Wyrick, Kingston

Patricia Roberts Wyrick, age 77 of Kingston, passed away July 29, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents Griffin Roberts and Hilda Robinson. Sister, Becky Mason.



Survived by daughter, Tonya Barnes of Rockwood. Granddaughters; Misty Wyrick Gordon of Kingston and Amber Barnes of Rockwood. Great grandchildren; Summer Gordon of Kingston, Khloe Parker and Eli Gordon of Shelbyville, Kyler Tito of Rockwood.

Graveside Service, 2:00 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Roane Memorial Gardens.

