Paul B. Mayo “Pal”, Lenoir City

Paul B. Mayo “Pal” age 86 of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. Paul was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oakdale and of the Tennessee State Trooper Academy. He loved nature, the Grand Ole Opry, and was a tremendous fan of old country music. Paul was a devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather. After retiring from the government, Paul work at Anderson News in Knoxville and at Dollywood.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife Frances Corene Mayo and son Jeffery Mayo.



Paul is survived by: Sons: Alan M. Mayo (Laura) of Fairfax, Virginia Kenneth W. Mayo (Norma) of Linden, Virginia Gregory Dean Mayo (Carlena) of Oakdale, Tennessee Grandchildren: McKenzie Mayo of Falls Church, Virginia Shawn Mayo (Katlyn) of Cookeville Tennessee Paul Mayo of College Park, Maryville Samantha Jo Mayo of Fairfax Virginia Caroline and Carter Mayo of Oakdale, Tennessee Great-grandchildren: Weston and Austin Mayo of Cookeville, Tennessee

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 12 p.m. noon to 2 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mike Winters and Rev. Bill Young officiating. Burial will be at Roane Memorial Gardens at a later date with Military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Oakdale, P.O. Box 160, Oakdale, Tennessee 37829.



Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Mayo Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

