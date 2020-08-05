Melissa Ann Barber, Rocky Top

Melissa Ann Barber, age 54 of Rocky Top, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on July 25, 2020. She was a beloved mother, daughter, and sister.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Golden, Sr. and her daughter, Masheeba Starr Barber.

She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her mother, Georgia Golden of Briceville; her loving daughter, Margo A. Oden and spouse Robin Oden; her fiancé, Darrell Stocks; sisters, Angie Bunch, Wendy Golden, and brother, Robby Golden; six loving grandchildren, several nieces and nephews with extended family and numerous friends; including sisters by bond Tina Ward and Nina Patterson.

A memorial service will take place at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 6pm.

www.holleygamble.com

