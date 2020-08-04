Roane County Executive Ron Woody updates Us on COVID-19 Numbers

Today is Tuesday, August 4th and this is a 11:30 update. Roane County’s current numbers as of Monday afternoon, August 3rd, are as follows:

 364 positive cases, eight (8) were added yesterday.
 9,539 people have been tested, 94 were reported yesterday.
 We have 206 active cases.
 156 people have recovered.
 Two (2) deaths

About 10% of current tests are positive.

Trying to help put things in logical order or maybe an understandable manner, we often look at the raw data tables on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.

Here are a couple of things of interest. The total number of tests on the raw data table is noted at 9,962. That’s a difference of over 400. Data tracking started March 3rd, 153 days ago. Roane County’s first case was 135 days ago.
Looking at the total of tests per day, we average between 62 and 65.

The last nine (9) days our average is over 200, so I think that’s evidence that we are getting the data from the two (2) labs reporting lag tests and quicker turn around tests. About 17%-18% of Roane County’s population has been tested.

As of August 3rd, Roane County has had 45 school aged children who have tested positive. Some have already recovered and we anticipate that all should be recovered by the time school starts. One (1) student was added to the total cases yesterday.

What everyone is most concerned about is will the sick be responsible? The issue that I think is happening in our businesses, is the ones who are asymptomatic or do not know they are sick and they are transmitting the virus.

So, continue to social distance. Wear a facial/covering mask in public.

I appreciate you tuning in. Most of this info can be found on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.

God bless Roane County, our State, and our Nation!

Covid-19 August 3 update 2nd death 364 positive

Posted by Ron Woody on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

