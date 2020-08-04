Dewey Lee Dison, Clinton

Dewey Lee Dison, age 66 of Clinton, TN, passed away on August 1, 2020. He was a member of Frost Bottom Baptist Church and was a Mason with Coal Creek Lodge #492 in Rocky Top, TN. Dewey loved being outdoors and spent a lot of his free time fishing, racoon hunting and ginseng hunting.

He is preceded in death by his parents Loas and Dorothy Dison; brothers, Chester Dison and Loas Dison, Jr.; and sisters, Ruby Smith and Pam Braden.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his daughters, Bethany Richards (Marcus) and Kayla Livingston (Owen); brothers, Lonnie Dison (Pat) and Larry Dison (Teddi); sisters, Brenda Waters (Keith), Debbie Dison and Lisa Erickson (Bret); granddaughter, Arya Livingston; and several extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Coal Creek Lodge #492 (103 Pearl St. Rocky Top, TN 37769) on Saturday, August 15th at 2:00pm.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

