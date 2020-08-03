Lenna Ruth Brooks, Batley

Lenna Ruth Brooks, 87, of the Batley community of Anderson County, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home.

Born February 24, 1933, in Campbell County, TN, she was the daughter of Clifford and Winnie Hatfield. She was a faithful member of Batley Baptist Church for over 70 years. She enjoyed quilting and working with her flowers. She loved her family, and was especially proud of her great-grandchildren, Gavin and Payton (Gracie).

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Frank Brooks, Jr; three sisters, Gene Owens, Gerri Latham, and Pauline Johnson; 3 brothers, David Hatfield, Joe Hatfield, and Tommy Hatfield.

Ms. Brooks is survived by two daughters, Martha Brooks Smith and husband Rick, of Batley, and Diane Brooks Crutchfield, of Knoxville; two grandchildren, Tasha Smith Todd and husband, Gator, of Easley, SC, and Tabitha Smith West and husband, Curt, of Batley; two great-grandchildren, Gavin Todd, of Anchorage, AK and Payton (Gracie) Todd, of Easley, SC; two sisters, Mary Kate Smith and husband Harold, of Batley, and Janie Hardigree, of Oliver Springs; two brothers, John J Hatfield and Mary, of Coalfield, and Maurice Hatfield, and wife Connie, of Henderson, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Printing Ministry, in her memory.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Luke Kidwell officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family and funeral home staff ask that family and friends practice social distancing while attending the graveside service. Her family is planning a Celebration of Life event in the spring.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Brooks family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

