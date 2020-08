Ronald (Ron) Horn, age 85, died on July 21, 2020. In keeping with his request and in light of Covid-19, there will be no services or visitation.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, his sister, Janet and her husband Alanand his brother Howard and his wife Jan, and by several nieces and nephews.

The body will be cremated. Online messages may be left for the family at http://www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com.

Services entrusted to Martin Oak RIdge Funeral Home 865-483-4341

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest