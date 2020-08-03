Monica Starr Christopher, Georgia (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. Monica Starr Christopher, age 57, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Hiram, Georgia from complications of COPD. She was born on April 25, 1963 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Monica married Martin Christopher October 29, 2000 and after moving to Powder Springs, Georgia, they blended their families and raised their sons Christopher and Benjamin. Monica’s love of art and nature were the things that she impressed most on her children and grandchildren. She was passionate in what she believed in and was always the one to learn interesting facts and amaze her grandchildren with all the things she learned over the years. Her focus was always on her children and grandchildren to the point that she would figure out what interested each of them and learn as much about those interests and encourage each of them to follow their dreams.

Monica is preceded in death by her parents: Jackie Guy and Mary Toller. She is survived by:

Husband: Martin Christopher

Sisters: Angie Brock and Melissa Guy

Brothers: Joseph Bo Guy and Ricky McGowan

Son: Christopher (Stacy) Rabe

Step-Son: Benjamin Christopher

Grandchildren: Big Logan, Isela, Madisyn, Little Logan, and Ethan.

Visitation for Mrs. Monica Christopher will be held at Evans Mortuary on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 am to 1:00 p.m. with a service beginning at 1:00 p.m. and interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Monica Christopher.

