Anderson courthouse closed to general public August 6th, November 3rd

CLINTON—For the purpose of maintaining election security, the Anderson County Board of Commissioners, at its June 15th regular meeting, voted to close the main Courthouse facility to the general public on Thursday, August 6, as well as Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Despite the building’s closure to the general public on these dates, all county government offices located within the Courthouse still will be open for business on Aug. 6, and employees will be available to assist citizens via telephone call or e-mail.

Anderson County Chancery Court does have some cases scheduled, and those will continue as planned, Clerk and Master Hal Cousins said Friday. Anyone with a Chancery Court hearing scheduled for Aug. 6 must notify the Sheriff’s deputies at the main Courthouse entrance upon their arrival.

As with Chancery Court, General Sessions Court in Clinton also has some judicial compliance reviews set for the morning of Aug. 6; those citizens required to report for compliance reviews will be met by a court official outside. The Juvenile Court Clerk’s office and other court-related offices will be open as scheduled.

Visit www.anderson-county.com and click on the “Department Directory” link for the appropriate phone number you may need.

August 6 is the state and federal primary and county general election. November 3 is the state and federal general election.

