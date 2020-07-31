Robert George Levesque, Oak Ridge

Robert George Levesque (Papa), 83, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 29, 1937 in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of George Napoleon Levesque and Ruth Katherine Mantell Levesque.

Bob was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1959 – 1964. He had an extensive career in the nuclear industry with a long stint at Bechtel Corp. as a health physicist.

He was a dedicated member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid bridge player and member of the Oak Ridge Bridge Association. He loved critical thinking which included Bridge and Chess that he passed on to his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Joan Levesque and daughters, Dawn King and Janet Fritschie.

He is survived by son Mark Levesque of Athens, TN and son, Christopher Levesque of Clinton; Sharon Zender Valenziano, whom he loved and considered a daughter; brother, David Levesque of Destin, FL; 11 grandchildren, Jason Romandine and Jennifer Williams, whom he raised, Jessi Portzen, Justin Zender, Bobby Valenziano, Jamie Valenziano, Rachel Lizio, Rebecca Tran, and Amanda, Ryan and Kyle Fritschie; 13 great-grandchildren and dear friend, Barbara Bordinger. He is described by his grandchildren as a selfless man who always put others before himself.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 5 – 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary with a Rosary at 7pm. A mass will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Brent Shelton officiating. Memorials can be made in his name to St. Mary’s Catholic Church School, 323 Vermont Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.



An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

