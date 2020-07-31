Carolyn Sue Eaves, Oak Ridge

Carolyn Sue Eaves, 84, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home. She was born May 15, 1936 in Chattanooga, TN, the daughter of George and Tiny Moose Smith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Robert “Bobby” Eaves in 1993; brothers, George and Leon and sister, Martha Ann Little.

Carolyn was a long-time and faithful member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge where she was very committed to volunteering and serving in whatever capacity was needed. She was the coordinator, for many years, of a weekly Devotional time at The Estates of Oak Ridge, a local assisted living facility. Carolyn was very family-oriented and devoted to her husband, daughters, and grandchildren.

She is survived by daughters, Susan Eaves Mayer and husband Donald of Gatlinburg and Robin Eaves Bodak and husband Jim of Knoxville;

grandchildren, Robert Mayer of Gatlinburg, Carrie Wrinn and husband Blake and Jason Bodak and wife Katye, all of Knoxville; and great-grandchildren, Kennedy Wrinn and August Wrinn. She was looking forward to the birth of a great-granddaughter, Caroline Bodak, due to arrive momentarily.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:30pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will begin at 1:30pm with Dr. Glenn Sullivan officiating. Social distancing will be observed and the family requests that masks be worn. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Mayer, Jim Bodak, Robert Mayer, Jason Bodak, Blake Wrinn and Ricky Elliott.

Memorials in Carolyn’s name can be made to Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

