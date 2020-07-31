Sherry Faye Henderson, Philadelphia

Sherry Faye Henderson, age 73, of Philadelphia, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was a loving mother and a patient wife.

Preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Henderson; parents: Clinton and Bonnie Goodman; brother: Ernest Goodman; sister: Margaret Ellen Terry; daughter: Michelle Tallent

She is survived by her son: Jimmy Henderson (Philadelphia); daughter and son-in-law: Dawne and John Wood (Kingston); grandchildren: Kyle and Rachel Henderson (Walker, Louisiana), Joshua Tunkel (Loudon), Megan Henderson (Kingston), Philip and Rebekah Tunkel (Ten Mile), Justin Tallent (Philadelphia), Timothy Tunkel (Russellville),

Brandon and Alyssa Tallent (Philadelphia),

Jamie and Amanda Henderson (Philadelphia),

Samuel Tallent (Philadelphia); sister: Glenda Edgemon (Philadelphia) and 10 beautiful great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5p.m. until 7p.m. A graveside service and interment will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11a.m. in Cedar Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater oversees all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

