Elizabeth Ann Harrison Seiler, Sweetwater

Elizabeth Ann Harrison Seiler, age 82, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Park West Hospital as the result of a fall. She graduated from Sweetwater High School and attended Meredith College. She was a continually active member of First Baptist Church and then First United Methodist Church, and she was a long-time member of the Friday Bridge Club. Ann was the epitome of a gracious Southern lady and enjoyed entertaining new and old friends alike. She was the ultimate hostess and everyone who enjoyed her hospitality felt completely at home. She was a spectacular mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and was fiercely loved by her family, to whom she was absolutely devoted. She loved her boys deeply, and she embraced their spouses as if they were her very own children. With a servant’s heart, she was dedicated to providing loving comfort and practical assistance to anyone in need.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, William Benjamin Harrison and Catherine Sprinkle Harrison, and her son, Benjamin Scott Seiler. She is survived by her loving husband, John Edward Seiler, Jr., her sons Johnny (Jeni) Seiler and Clark (Frances) Seiler, her grandchildren Harrison (Jen) Seiler, Caroline (Jared) Ziegler, and Mandy (Bryan) Walker, and great grandchildren, Yoshi Folkers-Park, Benjamin Seiler, and Ari Walker.



There will be a private graveside service followed by interment at Westview Cemetery in Sweetwater. Arrangements by Kyker Funeral Home, Sweetwater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 501 Church Street, Sweetwater, TN 37874, or Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

