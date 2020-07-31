John Peter Huppert Jr, Rockwood

Mr. John Peter Huppert Jr., age 82 of Rockwood, TN passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 30, 2020 after a long illness. He served in the Navy for 4 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Hattie and John Huppert Sr.; and niece Laura Jean Ulip of New York. He was a devoted husband to his wife Carol Huppert for 58 years.

He is also survived by:

Sons: John Huppert                                                 of Rockwood, TN

           Kevin Huppert                                                of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Barbara (Ed) Ulip                                         of Merrick, New York

Many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Also devoted companions: Jack, Bailey, and Bandit.

A special Thank You to Dr. Robert Wilson, Dr. Singh, Molly, Roane Medical Center, and Amedisys Hospice for their TLC. To honor John’s wishes, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. John Peter Huppert Jr.

