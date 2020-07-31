David H. Thornton, Westel

Mr. David H. Thornton, age 60, a resident of the Westel community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born May 1, 1960 in Rockwood, Tennessee. David was an Eagle Scout and very active in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a Quality Inspector at Westrock Commercial Displays in Knoxville, Tennessee and was formerly employed at Alba Health in Rockwood. He was also a former member of the Carpenter’s Union. David was an avid sportsman and loved the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Eugene Thornton, Sr. and Mable Harvey Thornton; and brothers, Drew Thornton and Richard Thornton.

Survivors include: Brother and Sister-in-law:Chuck and Kaye Thornton of Weaverville, NC Nieces:Candice Thornton of Smyrna, TN Shannon Smith of Scottsville, KY Dear Friends:Kenny Brown and family of Rockwood, TN

Cremation arrangements have been made. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a celebration of life services will be scheduled at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. David H. Thornton.

