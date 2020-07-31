Maudie Ann Disney Tackett, Knoxville

Maudie Ann Disney Tackett, age 92, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Island Home Park Health and Rehab in Knoxville. She was a member of North Acres Baptist Church in Knoxville. Maudie loved her flowers, reading, and sewing.

Maudie is preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Tackett, son Ralph Tackett, parents Rev. Henry and Nevada Disney, brothers Raymond (Pauline) Utley, Elmer (Dot) Disney, Jesse Disney; sisters: Lillian (Jack) Duncan, and Juanita Disney.

Survived by:

Daughter Linda and Randy SuddarthDaughter in Law Susan TackettGrandchildren Andrea (Jake) Craft Shannon (Dagan) Greene Michelle (Claren) SamplesGreat Grandchildren Garrett, Jackson, Bennett and Josie Greene, Anderson and Ainsley Craft Emma Claire and Jacob Samples, Matthew SnowdenSister in Law Shirley Disney Many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to staff of Island Home for their outstanding care.

Open Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City.

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

