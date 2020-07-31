Maudie Ann Disney Tackett, Knoxville

News Department 23 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 71 Views

Maudie Ann Disney Tackett, age 92, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Island Home Park Health and Rehab in Knoxville. She was a member of North Acres Baptist Church in Knoxville. Maudie loved her flowers, reading, and sewing.

Maudie is preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Tackett, son Ralph Tackett, parents Rev. Henry and Nevada Disney, brothers Raymond (Pauline) Utley, Elmer (Dot) Disney, Jesse Disney; sisters: Lillian (Jack) Duncan, and Juanita Disney. 

Survived by:

Daughter   Linda and Randy SuddarthDaughter in Law   Susan TackettGrandchildren   Andrea (Jake) Craft                             Shannon (Dagan) Greene                             Michelle (Claren) SamplesGreat Grandchildren       Garrett, Jackson, Bennett and Josie Greene, Anderson and Ainsley Craft                                             Emma Claire and Jacob Samples, Matthew SnowdenSister in Law    Shirley Disney Many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. 

Special thanks to staff of Island Home for their outstanding care. 

Open Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City.

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

About News Department

Check Also

Elizabeth Ann Harrison Seiler, Sweetwater

Elizabeth Ann Harrison Seiler, age 82, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Park West Hospital …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: