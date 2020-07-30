Charles Hickman Sands, Kingston

Charles Hickman Sands, age 87, of Kingston, passed away, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side.  He was born April 6, 1933 in Harriman, to the late James and Myrtle Sands.  Charles served his country proudly in the United States Air Force.  He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed attending Southwest Point Baptist Church while his health permitted.  Charles worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator and after retirement, he enjoyed visiting the Rocky Top in Harriman and making coffee in the mornings.  He also loved being outside and mowing his yard.  

Preceded in death by his parents; James and Myrtle Long Sands; son, Tony Sands; daughter, Tammy Martin Jenkins; first wife, Kathleen Humphreys Sands; two sisters and one brother.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 24 years           Barbara Meredith Boyd Sands

Children                                    Debbie Kennedy & husband, George of Harriman

                                                   Janet Allen & husband, Earl of Oakdale

Step-Children                           Billy Boyd & wife, Eugenia of Kingston

                                                   Bliss Gonzales of Greenville

                                                   Libby Bolden of Harriman

Sister                                         Mary Ruth Adkisson of Rockwood

Grandchildren                         Travis, Janie Lynn, Charlie Jr., Brandon, Ryan, James, Beth,

                                                   Daniel, Gracie, Levi, Chyenne and Shelby

16 Great-Grandchildren and a host of extended family and dear friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery in Kingston with Billy Boyd officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

