Harvey Joe Brummett, Clinton

Harvey Joe Brummett, age 71 of Clinton, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Fort Sander’s Regionals Hospital.  Harvey was a full time caretaker for his mother until her passing.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jewell and Maggie Brummett;  along with eight brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his brother, G.L. Brummett, Alvin and wife Fran Brummett; Marvin Brummett;  several nieces and nephew; and great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. 

His graveside will be 10:00 am, Monday at Grandview Memorial Garden.  Holley  Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

