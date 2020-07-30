Harvey Joe Brummett, Clinton

Harvey Joe Brummett, age 71 of Clinton, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Fort Sander’s Regionals Hospital. Harvey was a full time caretaker for his mother until her passing.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jewell and Maggie Brummett; along with eight brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his brother, G.L. Brummett, Alvin and wife Fran Brummett; Marvin Brummett; several nieces and nephew; and great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.

His graveside will be 10:00 am, Monday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

