MEDIC to screen all donors for COVID antibodies

Brad Jones 14 hours ago

(Press release) MEDIC Regional Blood Center will screen donors for COVID-19 antibodies beginning August 3rd through August 31st as part of an ongoing effort to identify and recruit potential COVID Convalescent Plasma donors.

All eligible donors will be tested and will need to sign a separate consent form during registration. Donors must donate to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and if there is no successful donation then there is no test. Anyone choosing not to be tested will be asked to return in September when the testing window is closed.

This is not a COVID-19 diagnostic test. Donors should not visit MEDIC if they are sick in any way. Donors should be healthy and well before visiting any MEDIC donor center or community drive. As with any donation, donors will undergo a screening process that includes temperature check, blood pressure check, hemoglobin check and a series of questions to determine eligibility. All potential donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids before donating.

All donations from August 3rd – 31st will be by appointment- only. This allows MEDIC staff to control donor flow and continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

