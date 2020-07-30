Two arrested in Roane County on drug and weapon possession charges

Two people were arrested and charged with possession of meth and heroin in Roane County Wednesday.

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest came after deputies discovered “a handgun, suspected drugs packaged for resale, and cash suspected of being proceeds derived from illegal drug activity” during a traffic stop.

Both people have been booked into the Roane County Detention Facility on charges of possession of meth and heroin with intent to resale, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and other charges are pending according to the sheriff’s office.

Daniel Thomas Cox, 27

Mikayla Fay Cook, 24

