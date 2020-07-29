Harriman Public Library Book Sale

According to Tammie Edwards Library Director for The Harriman Public Library, they are having a book sale. There will be fiction, non-fiction and some children books. The sale will have popular authors James Patterson, Sydney Sheldon, and more. The price is filling a grocery bag for $3.00 . The book sale is in the children department of the Harriman Public Library. The
Sale begins August 10th through August 24th.
For senior and high risk customers the time is 9:00 to 12:00 and
12:00 to 5:00 for everyone else.
Masks are required to enter the building.
For more info contact:
Tammie Edwards, Director of Library
Harriman Public Library
601 Walden Avenue
865-882-3195