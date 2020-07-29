Roane Academy Faces Lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by a former employee of Roane Academy in Rockwood claims she was terminated for raising concerns about employee misconduct. Court documents state Lakishia Boyd said the facility was chronically understaffed. There is also an allegation about staff having sex with the juveniles held in the facility. Boyd said she voiced her concerns with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the facility’s owner and was then fired. Roane Academy has not issued a statement so far regarding the lawsuit.
