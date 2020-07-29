A Roane County sex offender was taken into custody yesterday afternoon (Tues). Harriman police arrested 59-year-old Larry Wade Gibson for failing to register. Gibson is listed as violent on the sex offender registry and was ordered onto it after his conviction for aggravated sexual battery.
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Failure To Register As Sex Offender
|07-28-2020
|Roane
|09-15-2020
|$15,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Harriman Police Department
|HARRIMAN – TN0730100