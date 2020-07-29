Anderson County Park Now Taking Reservations

Andersonville, TN – Anderson County Park will transition to an online reservation system for its short term electrical and non-electrical camp sites starting September 8, 2020.

“The park has been previously under a first-come-first serve camping system where visitors could only reserve a site by visiting the park and claiming a spot,” said Ben Taylor, Anderson County Park Manager. “Under the new system, visitors will only be able to camp in the short-term spot after they have obtained a reservation using our new online reservation system.”

Starting on July 31, 2020, if you wish to camp at Anderson County Park in the short term sites from September 8, 2020 through November 30, 2020, you will need to go to www.andersoncountypark.com, click reserve a camping spot and follow the instructions on the website. Visitors will be required to make the reservation online using a credit or debit card.

If you need assistance with the online system, you can call the park office at 865-494-9352. However, all reservations will still be processed through the online system using a credit or debit card.

“We have received numerous requests from locals and tourists to install a reservation system,” said Taylor. “Campers do not want to travel to the park with their equipment and gear just to find out that all spots are occupied. Some campers prefer to plan months ahead and I feel that we have lost potential visitors because we didn’t take reservations in the past.”

If you do arrive to the park without a reservation, you can call the park office at 865-494-9352 to make a reservation or go online and try to reserve an available site. Wi-fi access and instructions will be available at the park office. Visitors will not be able to occupy a site without making a reservation.

For the 2021 Camping season, which is March 1, 2021 through November 30, 2021, the reservation system will open on January 1, 2021 for people to make reservations for the entire season.

The rates for the 2020 camping season for short term camping sites are $30 for electrical and $20 for non-electrical site plus processing fees. The rates for the 2021 season are subject to change. You must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license to register for camping and there is a maximum of 6 adults and 12 people total per site at any time.

Campers can only make a reservation and occupy a site for 14 consecutive days. At the end of the 14 days, the camper will need to vacate the campground for at least one day. However, campers can make multiple reservations per the camping season.

If campers cancel a reservation 14 days prior to the first night of the reservation, a refund will be issued. If the reservation is cancelled within the 14 day period before the first night of the reservation, a refund will be issued minus the first night camping fee. All cancellations must be made by calling the park office at 865-494-9352 or emailing [email protected].

There is an ADA site available for ADA eligible guests only. Occupants will be required to present proof of ADA eligibility. If park management is not satisfied that the occupants of the ADA camp site are complying with the ADA requirement, occupants will be asked to leave the park and camping fees paid will not be refunded.

If you are interested in reserving a camping spot at Anderson County Park, visit www.andersoncountypark.com for instructions and the campground rules. You can also call 865-494-9352 if you have questions or need assistance with a reservation. Anderson County Park is located at 2191 Park Lane, Andersonville, is owned by Anderson County Government and operated by the Anderson County Conservation Board.

