Tony Brown recovering from accident on the job

Brad Jones 10 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 155 Views

Roane County Road Supervisor Dennis Ferguson updated us this afternoon on the condition of Deputy l Supervisor, Tony Brown, following his accident while at work last Tuesday.

Brown, his second in command with the Highway Department, received a serious back injury after a backhoe bucket struck him in the back while on a road project on Salem Valley Road.

Brown, also a Kingston City Councilman, is recovering at NHC Health Care and will be undergoing therapy for the next two weeks.

We wish Tony a speedy and complete recovery.

https://www.facebook.com/100000244906376/posts/4432351276782992/?d=n

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

Don’t forget that the first of two sales tax free weekends inTennessee is quickly approaching. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: