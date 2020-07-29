Tony Brown recovering from accident on the job

Roane County Road Supervisor Dennis Ferguson updated us this afternoon on the condition of Deputy l Supervisor, Tony Brown, following his accident while at work last Tuesday.
Brown, his second in command with the Highway Department, received a serious back injury after a backhoe bucket struck him in the back while on a road project on Salem Valley Road.
Brown, also a Kingston City Councilman, is recovering at NHC Health Care and will be undergoing therapy for the next two weeks.
We wish Tony a speedy and complete recovery.
