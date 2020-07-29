Roane County Board of Education votes to Open Schools on August 19th

The Roane County Board of Education met with a large crowd of mostly employees, with a mix of parents, at the Harriman High School Auditorium last night in a special called meeting to decide what date to start schools for this year.

After 2 options were first placed on the table for discussion, one being from board member and Chairman Larry Brackett and seconded by Mike Miller, to start school after the labor day holiday, September 8, but that motion failed in a vote of 6 against and 4 in favor.

The second motion placed on the floor for a vote was from board member Miller to have schools operate under a hybrid plan which called for students being in class 2 days a week and staying at home 3 days and having remote classes, that also failed in a tie vote 5 to 5.

After much more discussions from board members on different suggestions, a third and final motion was placed on the floor by member Sam Cox to begin schools August 19th and eliminate the fall break but give teachers and the school director the option of having a long weekend instead of the fall break.

This motion passed by the board. The first day of classes for students will be August 19th.

