Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

Don’t forget that the first of two sales tax free weekends in

Tennessee is quickly approaching.

The first tax-free holiday weekend focuses on clothing and other

back-to-school items as has been the case for several years. It

begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31, and ends Sunday,

August 2, at 11:59 p.m. During this time, consumers may

purchase clothing, school supplies, and computers and other

qualifying electronic devices without paying sales tax. Certain

price restrictions apply. For school supplies and clothing, the

threshold for qualifying items is $200 or less. For computers

and other electronics, the price threshold is $3,000 or less.

The second sales tax holiday weekend focuses on restaurant

sales. It begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and ends Sunday,

August 9, at 11:59 p.m.

For more information about the sales tax holiday weekends,

visit www.tntaxholiday.com, where you can also find the answers

to frequently asked questions.

