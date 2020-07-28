Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

Don’t forget that the first of two sales tax free weekends in
Tennessee is quickly approaching.
The first tax-free holiday weekend focuses on clothing and other
back-to-school items as has been the case for several years. It
begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31, and ends Sunday,
August 2, at 11:59 p.m. During this time, consumers may
purchase clothing, school supplies, and computers and other
qualifying electronic devices without paying sales tax. Certain
price restrictions apply. For school supplies and clothing, the
threshold for qualifying items is $200 or less. For computers
and other electronics, the price threshold is $3,000 or less.
The second sales tax holiday weekend focuses on restaurant
sales. It begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and ends Sunday,
August 9, at 11:59 p.m.
For more information about the sales tax holiday weekends,
visit www.tntaxholiday.com, where you can also find the answers
to frequently asked questions.