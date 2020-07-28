Masks now required inside Clinton City Hall, other facilities

Brad Jones 19 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 104 Views

The city of Clinton is now requiring masks to be worn inside all city buildings. City Manager Roger Houck says that the mandate went into effect Monday afternoon and applies to all city buildings where social distancing is not easily accomplished.

Houck cites the increasing COVID-19 case counts in Anderson County and across the state, as well as the potential impact it could have on “high-contact” jobs like police and fire, and even Public Works and Recreation department employees.

Houck said this morning that “if we had one fireman or policeman that was contaminated with it, and actually brought it into the station, it could possibly affect an entire shift.”

In those areas where social distancing is possible, for instance,
the lobby of City Hall, which has had Plexiglas dividers in place
for several years now, a mask would not be required, but it
would in the event that you need to enter an office for a
meeting.

As we have previously reported, Governor Bill Lee has given
county mayors the power to institute mask mandates in all
public buildings in their communities, but that order stops short
of providing the same authority to the leaders of Tennesssee
cities in 89 of 95 counties. City officials, though, do have the
authority to require them inside municipal buildings.

If you happen to be caught without a mask and need to enter Clinton City Hall, they do have masks that they can provide for you to wear during your visit.

Also on a related note about The City Monday, the Clinton
City government posted announcements about a couple of
employment opportunities.One position is that of Maintenance
Assistant with the city’s Public Works Department.
This posting closes on Monday August 3, according to the job
listing, which provides the description of the job opportunity:
on the city’s website Clinton tn.gov.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Governor’s order allows students to resume contact sports

Schools expected to embrace COVID-19 regulations and modifications July 28, 2020 In a press conference …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: