Masks now required inside Clinton City Hall, other facilities

The city of Clinton is now requiring masks to be worn inside all city buildings. City Manager Roger Houck says that the mandate went into effect Monday afternoon and applies to all city buildings where social distancing is not easily accomplished.

Houck cites the increasing COVID-19 case counts in Anderson County and across the state, as well as the potential impact it could have on “high-contact” jobs like police and fire, and even Public Works and Recreation department employees.

Houck said this morning that “if we had one fireman or policeman that was contaminated with it, and actually brought it into the station, it could possibly affect an entire shift.”

In those areas where social distancing is possible, for instance,

the lobby of City Hall, which has had Plexiglas dividers in place

for several years now, a mask would not be required, but it

would in the event that you need to enter an office for a

meeting.

As we have previously reported, Governor Bill Lee has given

county mayors the power to institute mask mandates in all

public buildings in their communities, but that order stops short

of providing the same authority to the leaders of Tennesssee

cities in 89 of 95 counties. City officials, though, do have the

authority to require them inside municipal buildings.

If you happen to be caught without a mask and need to enter Clinton City Hall, they do have masks that they can provide for you to wear during your visit.

Also on a related note about The City Monday, the Clinton

City government posted announcements about a couple of

employment opportunities.One position is that of Maintenance

Assistant with the city’s Public Works Department.

This posting closes on Monday August 3, according to the job

listing, which provides the description of the job opportunity:

on the city’s website Clinton tn.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

