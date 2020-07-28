Frederick Karl Heacker Sr, Farragut

Frederick Karl Heacker Sr., of Farragut, Tennessee passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 86.

Mr. Heacker was born in Oliver Springs on November 30, 1933 to the parents of Ann and Herman Heacker M.D. He was the youngest of nine children.

Fred married the love of his life Robbie Mae Carmichael. They had two daughters and a son. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. After his service in the military, he graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Chemistry. He had a rewarding career in nuclear technology, research and development, and power production.

Fred enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending time with his family, and was an avid sports fan of the University of Tennessee.



Mr. Heacker was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Robbie Heacker; parents, Ann and Herman Heacker MD; siblings, Nora Reese; Sally Farris; Martha Smith; Louise Smith; Elizabeth Davis; Herman Heacker Jr.; Howard Heacker; and William Heacker.



He is survived by his children, Linda Heacker McGee (Robert); Frederick Heacker (Cheryl); and Bonnie Moseley (Marvin), grandchildren, Amber Heacker; Alicia McGee; and Gabrielle West; three great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.

Special appreciation to Sebrina Collins-Humphreys for assisting in his care over the last few years.

Fred was a kind man with a mischievous grin who loved to make everyone laugh with his stories. He will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 2:00 PM.

