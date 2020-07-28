Harold “Duke” Francis Bourgeois, Blaine

Harold “Duke” Francis Bourgeois, age 71, of Blaine, Tennessee, passed away on July 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born to the late Arthur Adrian & June Ferdinand Bourgeois on January 14, 1949 in Burlington, Vermont. Harold was an Aero Space Engineer and he loved playing the drums.

He is survived by:

Wife of 25years Beverly Kesterson Bourgeois Blaine, TN

Sons Benny Lucas Greenboro, NC

Daughters Elizabeth Bourgeois VonBusch “Lisa” California

Jennifer Bourgeois California

Carol Monore Anderson Co.

Candy Metcalf Claxton

Brother Arthur Michael Bourgeois

Sisters Jacqueline Greene

June Perkoski

Judith Leonard

9 Grandchildren

2 Great Grandchildren

A host of family, friends, and relatives.

Due to Covid-19 mask are recommended but not mandatory.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral: 7:00PM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Effler officiating

