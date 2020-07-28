Harold “Duke” Francis Bourgeois, Blaine

Harold “Duke” Francis Bourgeois, age 71, of Blaine, Tennessee, passed away on July 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born to the late Arthur Adrian & June Ferdinand Bourgeois on January 14, 1949 in Burlington, Vermont. Harold was an Aero Space Engineer and he loved playing the drums.  

He is survived by:

Wife of 25years           Beverly Kesterson Bourgeois                            Blaine, TN

Sons                            Benny Lucas                                                               Greenboro, NC

Daughters                    Elizabeth Bourgeois VonBusch “Lisa”                           California

                                    Jennifer Bourgeois                                                     California

                                    Carol Monore                                                              Anderson Co.

                                    Candy Metcalf                                                            Claxton          

Brother                        Arthur Michael Bourgeois

Sisters                          Jacqueline Greene

                                    June Perkoski

                                    Judith Leonard

9 Grandchildren

2 Great Grandchildren                                   

A host of family, friends, and relatives.  

Due to Covid-19 mask are recommended but not mandatory.                                              

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral:  7:00PM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Effler officiating

