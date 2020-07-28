Carl Eugene Beets, Rockwood

Mr. Carl Eugene Beets, age 80, passed away at Roane Medical Center on Sunday, July 26, 2020.  He was a maintenance worker for Rockwood water for several years and ran the convenient recycling center. He is preceded in death by his parents: Johnny and Bess Beets; Half-brother: Otis Clark; and Half-sister: Phyllis. He is survived by:

Wife: Margaret Beets                                                             of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Brenda Ladd & Emma Hill                                     of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Barry Eugene Beets                                                      of Rockwood, TN

           Robert Wayne Beets                                                     of Indiana

Step- Sister: Annette Moore                                                   of Knoxville, TN

The family will have a graveside service at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN on July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am with Reverend Charles Kelley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Carl Beets.

