Carl Eugene Beets, Rockwood

Mr. Carl Eugene Beets, age 80, passed away at Roane Medical Center on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was a maintenance worker for Rockwood water for several years and ran the convenient recycling center. He is preceded in death by his parents: Johnny and Bess Beets; Half-brother: Otis Clark; and Half-sister: Phyllis. He is survived by:

Wife: Margaret Beets of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Brenda Ladd & Emma Hill of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Barry Eugene Beets of Rockwood, TN

Robert Wayne Beets of Indiana

Step- Sister: Annette Moore of Knoxville, TN

The family will have a graveside service at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN on July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am with Reverend Charles Kelley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Carl Beets.FacebookTwitterShare

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

