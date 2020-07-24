Roane man arrested for not registering as sex offender

Roane County authorities arrested a man yesterday (Thursday) for failing to register as a sex offender and violation of probation. Officers took 23-year-old Allen Scheadler of Harriman into custody and processed him into the jail. Court officials say Scheadler was indicted by a grand jury last year on four counts of statutory rape.

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Violation Of Probation/Parole07-23-2020  $10,000.00Bail BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Failure To Register As Sex Offender07-23-2020General Session Humphrey12-01-2020$5,000.00Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Failure To Register As Sex Offender07-23-2020  $5,000.00Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100

