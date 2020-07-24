Roane man arrested for not registering as sex offender

Roane County authorities arrested a man yesterday (Thursday) for failing to register as a sex offender and violation of probation. Officers took 23-year-old Allen Scheadler of Harriman into custody and processed him into the jail. Court officials say Scheadler was indicted by a grand jury last year on four counts of statutory rape.
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Violation Of Probation/Parole
|07-23-2020
|$10,000.00
|Bail Bond
|Harriman Police Department
|HARRIMAN – TN0730100
|Failure To Register As Sex Offender
|07-23-2020
|General Session Humphrey
|12-01-2020
|$5,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Harriman Police Department
|HARRIMAN – TN0730100
