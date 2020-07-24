David Wayne Wright, Oak Ridge

David Wayne Wright age 71 is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. David passed away July 22, 2020 at his home in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born December 13, 1948 in Harriman, Tennessee to Robert J. and Bessie Wright and was of the Baptist faith. David served our country in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the Great Lakes. He had many interests including Auto Racing, Music, Animal Rescue, Atlanta Braves baseball and his all-time favorite the Washington Redskins Football. David was retired from K-25 after 37 years as a material clerk.

He was preceded in death by his parent Robert and Bessie Wright. He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginger” Wright, daughter, Stephanie Wright, sister, Diane Wright Wilks and niece Casey Wilks.

The family request that funeral services be private and expressions of love in lieu of flowers may be made to S.A.R.G. Shelter Animals Rescue Group 124 Newell Lane Oak Ridge, TN. 37830

