Maxine Diane Wunderlich, Harriman (formerly of Michigan)

Maxine Diane Wunderlich, age 82 of Harriman, formerly of Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 4th, 1938 in Flint, MI. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church before moving to Tennessee from Flint. She was a graduate of Swartz Creek High School and a member of Moose Lodge #660 in Flushing, MI.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Bert and Alma Hart; Grandson: Michael Howard; and brother: Norman Hart.

She is survived by:

Daughter: Susan Howard (Wade) of Harriman, TN

Sons: Karl Wunderlich of Flushing, MI

Alan Wunderlich of Flushing, MI

Neil Wunderlich of Flushing, MI

Grandchildren: Jennifer, Jason, Karl, Alan, and Ray

And several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Sharps Funeral Home in Swartz Creek, MI and arrangements will be announced once they are finalized.

Evans Mortuary and Sharps Funeral Home are serving the family of Maxine Diane Wunderlich.

