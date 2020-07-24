COVID-19 impact felt locally

As of Wednesday afternoon’s daily update, the Tennessee Department of Health reports that there are now at least 84,417 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of those cases, almost 50,000 people have recovered, 888 people have died from COVID-19 complications and there are 33,781 cases currently listed as “active” by state health officials.

In Anderson County, there are at least 335 total cases, with 153 listed as active, 179 recoveries and three deaths. Our partners at Oak Ridge Today have an in-depth analysis of local numbers and you can read that by following this link.

That total now includes Anderson County Commissioner Robert Jameson, who revealed this week that he tested positive for COVID-19. As first reported by the Oak Ridger newspaper, Jameson was tested on Friday after feeling “more tired than normal,” and received his positive result on Tuesday morning, one day after having attended the Commission meeting in person.

That meeting was part in-person and part virtual as six commissioners—including Jameson—were there in room 312 of the Courthouse, with the rest participating through electronic means. The meeting was also attended by dozens of citizens, there to speak against a proposed rezoning that was ultimately rejected by the Commission.

County Mayor Terry Frank said on her Facebook page on Wednesday, following the report in the Oak Ridger, that the Health Department is now in the process of contact tracing to determine who might have been placed at risk of infection. The Commission meeting room was cleaned immediately after Monday night’s meeting and deep cleaned the room again on Tuesday.

