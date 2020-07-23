Historical marker approved for OS landmark

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) announced that the Tennessee Historical Commission voted to approve the Rose Terrace House historical marker on Friday, July 10th. Rose Terrace is located in Oliver Springs, Tennessee and is the birthplace of Howard Baker, Jr.

“Right off the town square, Rose Terrace is a hallmark of the Oliver Springs,” said Yager. “The marker, though only a couple hundred words, will illuminate the historical significance of this house which has stood for almost 150 years. It has been home to some remarkable Roane Countians – the Ladd’s and Baker’s – who have made a lasting impact not only on Oliver Springs but on Tennessee and the United States as well.”

“I am particularly happy to have initiated this project because of Sen. Baker’s interest in the house,” Yager continued. “I wrote him occasionally to keep him updated. He referred to his grandmother as Mother Ladd. She made history in her own right being the first and only female sheriff of Roane County. Baker told me she slept with a loaded revolver under her pillow.”

“Many thanks to the Oliver Springs Historical Society, particularly Robbie Underwood who researched the history of the house,” added Yager.

A formal ceremony to unveil the marker is expected to take place later in the year.

THE ROSE TERRACE HOUSE

Rose Terrace was built in the mid-1880s by coal operator James K. Butler and was sold in 1921 to Chris Ladd and wife Matilda. The Ladd’s daughter Dora married Howard H. Baker, Sr., in a ceremony held at Rose Terrace. Howard Sr. embarked on a storied career in politics as a candidate for governor of Tennessee and then as an unsuccessful candidate for the U.S.

Senate. He was elected as a U.S. Representative in 1950 and served until his death in 1964. His refusal to join the resistance to the Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education helped pave the way for the desegregation of schools. The firstborn of Howard and Dora was Howard H. Baker, Jr., who became a U.S. Senator from Tennessee and later served as

Chief of Staff for President Ronald Reagan and as the United States Ambassador to Japan.

LOCATION: The Rose Terrace House, (Ladd House), 504 Main Street, Oliver Springs (Roane County), Tennessee

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

