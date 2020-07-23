Tina Michelle Sellers, Rocky Top

News Department 47 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 43 Views

Tina Michelle Sellers age 49 of Rocky Top, passed from this life to her heavenly home on July 22, 2020. Tina was of the Baptist faith. She was a beloved mother, daughter and sister.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Monie Bean.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, Jonathan Sellers and Robin Sellers; father, Jackie Ray Bean (Jackie); brothers, Jackie Ray Bean, Jr.(Reeya), Jeff Bean(Janet) and Homer Bean(Christina); extended family and numerous friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27th from 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel at Jones Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at Island Home Baptist Church in Norris, TN on Tuesday, July 28th at 2:00pm with interment to follow at Miller Cemetery.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Ruth Jeanette Galyon, 97

Ruth Jeanette Galyon age 97 born July 26, 1922 passed away at her home Sunday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: