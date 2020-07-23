Nellie Rose Bush, Lenoir City

Nellie Rose Bush age 85 of Lenoir City, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 14, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband Howard Bush; parents, Roger and Haley Sheldon; son, Dennis Bush; daughter, Susan Deschene; and sister, Mary Seigrist.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by son, Roger Bush; daughters, Brenda Bush and Rose Clark (Terry); brother, Perry Sheldon; sisters, Betty Collins and Mae McLaughtin; grandchildren, Terri Bush, Johnny Bush, Shawn Bush, Candice Evans, Michael Clark and Alex Clark; and several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church Lenoir City from 5:00-6:00pm on Friday, July 17th with a funeral service to follow at 6:00pm. Interment will be held at Campton-Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

