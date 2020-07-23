Imogene Scott Findley, Rockwood

Mrs. Imogene Scott Findley, age 68 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born on February 18th, 1952 in Rockwood, TN. She was a loving mother and sister to all. She is preceded in death by her parents: Millard and Louise Scott; Husband: Freddy Ray Findley.

She is survived by:

Daughter:                      Kristina Findley of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughters:        Natalie & Emery of Rockwood, TN

Siblings:                         Millard Scott Jr. of Oliver Springs, TN

                                         Susie Yates of Ohio

                                         Frances Brown (Stanley) of Eaton, OH

                                         Johnny Scott of Ohio

                                         Marie Howard of Rockwood, TN

Special Nieces and Nephews: Rhonda, Missy, Nathan, Kelsie, Chelsie, and Caitlin

And several other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 17th, 2020 from 6:00pm till 7:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 with Bro. Bo Hughes officiating. Graveside and interment will be held at a later date in the Dogwood Cemetery in the Dogwood Community of Rockwood, TN. 

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Imogene Scott Findley.

