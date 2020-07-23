House OKs bill to give Gold Star families free national park access

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a proposal from two Maine lawmakers to give families of fallen military service members free access to national parks.

Independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Rep. Jared Golden introduced the Gold Star Families Park Pass Act, which passed Tuesday as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The proposal would give immediate family of the service members access to the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass Program.

Golden, a Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said the free access is “a small but meaningful way for our country to thank Gold Star Families.”

Of course, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park does not charge for admission, however, many National Parks do.

