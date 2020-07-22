Car hits Old Jail in Kingston last night after a medical condition

We now have some information on last night’s accident where a vehicle went through the courthouse lawn and then ran into the old jail building. According to Kingston Police Chief Jim Washum, a vehicle was turning from Third Street onto East Race Street when apparently, according to the Chief, the driver suffered a diabetic reaction, the car then struck at least two vehicles, at the traffic light, before entering the courthouse lawn and eventually striking the old jail building. The incident happened around 8 pm last night as Fire and Police were sent there quickly to investigate. We do know according to the chief, the person is from Virginia originally, but was possibly staying in Lenoir City and had a revoked drivers license. The driver was the only injury and charges are pending after he is released from the hospital. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening and no other persons were injured.

