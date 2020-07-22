TVA to partially close Melton Lake Drive Saturday for tree removal

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 22, 2020) – The Tennessee Valley Authority will partially close Melton Lake Drive from Rolling Links Boulevard to Rivers Run Boulevard on Saturday, July 25, for tree removal.

Work is anticipated to start at 8 a.m. and should take approximately seven hours.

TVA crews are set to remove trees along the embankment in the area. Oak Ridge Public Works crews will assist in traffic control.

The roadway will be limited to one lane during this time period, so please expect delays and plan accordingly.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.

