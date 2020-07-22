Anderson commissioner tests positive day after Commission Meeting

Brad Jones 24 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 216 Views

Anderson County Commissioner Robert Jameson of Clinton has received a positive test result for the novel coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.

Jameson was tested Friday, July 17, his only symptoms was being a little more tired.

Jameson received his test results on Tuesday, July 21, after he attended the Commission meeting on Monday.

Only six commissioners were in attendance, with ten being electronically in attendance.

Jameson told the Oak Ridger that the six commissioners sat eight to 10 feet apart from each other at the meeting, which he said reduced the risks of spreading the virus. He also said all the citizens who spoke at the meeting were never any closer than six to seven feet away from the commissioners when speaking to them at a microphone during the meeting. Jameson said he wore a mask for some of the meeting, but took it off so that people could better hear him speak.

Jameson will be quarantined until July 27th.

Jameson represents the Clinton, South Clinton and North Clinton districts.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

A 3-County Pursuit Ends with a Powell man in Custody

A Powell man was arrested Tuesday night in Jefferson County following a police pursuit that …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: