Anderson commissioner tests positive day after Commission Meeting

Anderson County Commissioner Robert Jameson of Clinton has received a positive test result for the novel coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.

Jameson was tested Friday, July 17, his only symptoms was being a little more tired.

Jameson received his test results on Tuesday, July 21, after he attended the Commission meeting on Monday.

Only six commissioners were in attendance, with ten being electronically in attendance.

Jameson told the Oak Ridger that the six commissioners sat eight to 10 feet apart from each other at the meeting, which he said reduced the risks of spreading the virus. He also said all the citizens who spoke at the meeting were never any closer than six to seven feet away from the commissioners when speaking to them at a microphone during the meeting. Jameson said he wore a mask for some of the meeting, but took it off so that people could better hear him speak.

Jameson will be quarantined until July 27th.

Jameson represents the Clinton, South Clinton and North Clinton districts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

