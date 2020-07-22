A 3-County Pursuit Ends with a Powell man in Custody

A Powell man was arrested Tuesday night in Jefferson County following a police pursuit that began in Oak Ridge.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that an Oak Ridge police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation on Union Valley Road, but the driver refused to stop. Instead, Timothy Mark Yarbrough, 35, from Powell, led Anderson County deputies on a chase through Knox County and into Jefferson County, where the THP and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit.

Yarbrough was finally stopped near mile marker 415 in Jefferson County and taken into custody.

Yarbrough is being held in the Anderson County Detention Facility on the following charges: evading arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on revoked license. His bond is set at $11,500.  Yarbrough will be facing additional charges from Oak Ridge PD and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

