Kingston Parks and Rec Lifeguard Tests Positive for COVID-19

As we mentioned yesterday on the BBB TV-12 news, according to a post on Kingston Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page, they have received confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19 from one of their lifeguards. If you were at the swimming pool Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday of last week, you may have been exposed to the virus. If you have questions or concerns, please notify your physician or local health department.
