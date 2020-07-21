Rockwood Man injured after falling off Ozone Falls

A Rockwood man was flown to an area trauma center after a fall at Ozone Falls in Cumberland County late last week. The report released today by the Cumberland County sheriff’s office indicates 40-year-old Stephen R. Stage appeared to be intoxicated and yelling near the edge of the falls. Officers arrived to find Stage laying on his back after impacting a rock on a trail leading down to the bottom of the falls. Several medics and first responders worked to get Stage back up to an ambulance. A landing zone was set up off of Westel Loop where LifeStar flew Stage to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. No further details of his condition were available.
Tags Crab Orchard Cumberland County Fall LIFESTAR Medical Center Ozone Ozone Falls Rockwood tennessee University of Tennessee UT Medical Center Westel
