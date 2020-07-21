Juanita Joyceln Federer (“Eadie”), 88

Juanita Joyceln Federer (“Eadie”) passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 surrounded by her children.

Born on October 17, 1931, she was 88 years old. Eadie was small, but she was mighty. Eadie is survived by her six loving children, Zoe Ann Fuller (Walter), Lori Lyne Love (Marty), Jodie Lee Hamrick (Ross), Lesly Alane Hendershot (Jim), John Irvin Federer, Jr. (Mary) and T. J. Federer (Mark). She is also survived by thirteen (13) grandchildren, sixteen (16) great-grandchildren, and one (1) great-great-grandchild.

Due to Covid-19, the family has opted to celebrate her life without open visitation and the graveside service will be private. No flowers are necessary. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be sent to the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801 in Memory of Eadie Federer.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

